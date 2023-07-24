Personal Chef of The Obamas Drowns Near Their Martha’s Vineyard Home

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The unfortunate discovery of the body of former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell, confirmed his death Monday.

Tafari Campbell, 45, was best known as one of the chefs who brewed White House honey ale beer while President Barack Obama was in office. This brew was memorable as he used honey from Michelle Obama’s famous South Lawn garden and left an impression on everyone. After their terms, the Obama’s decided to hireChef Campbell after they left the White House. The Obama’s shared in a statement:

“Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House — creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari — especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin — in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man.”

Campbell is a Dumfries, Virginia native and “was visiting Martha’s Vineyard at the time of his passing. President and Mrs. Obama were not present at the residence at the time of the accident” shared by Massachusetts police. The search for him began after authorities received reports of a missing paddle boarder on Sunday.

Campbell’s body was found shortly after 10 a.m., recovered from the Edgartown Great Pond by Massachusetts State Police divers. The divers made the recovery after the Campbell’s body was located by Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers “deploying side-scan sonar from a boat.” Police also said Campbell was found “approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet.

Tafari Campbell is survived by his wife Sherise and their twin boys Xavier and Savin.

