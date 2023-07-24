Would You Rather Be Too Cold or Too Hot with Special K [LISTEN]

From seeing people fry eggs on the street to bake bread in mailboxes, social media is constantly reminding us of the uncharted global heat this summer.
Here are tips for beating the heat:
- Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of liquids, especially water
- Wear lighter colored clothing and less of it
- Keep windows and doors closed
- Avoid outdoor physical activities, or plan stuff for early morning or late evening
Reports show that 53% of Americans say being too cold is the better option, however, 32% would rather be too hot. With record-breaking high temperatures, the cast wants to know your general opinion.
Would you rather be “too cold”, or “too hot”?
-
