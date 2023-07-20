Juvenile Takes Over Tiny Desk: 4 Million Views in only 2 Weeks !

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Cash Money Records legend, Juvenile taking over the NPR’s Music Headquarters with groundbreaking Tiny Desk performance.

Juvenile performed 10 of his classic records including “Slow Motion”, “Rodeo”, “Bling Bling” and the best love song ever, as Mannie Fresh stated “Back That Azz Up”.

Alongside the New Orleans native were two Grammy Award winners, legendary producer and emcee Mannie Fresh, a full band, a string section, a can of Juvie Juice, a ton of charisma and charm, and heaps of New Orleans representation.

Juvenile served up one of the greatest Tiny Desk concerts NPR Music has ever premiered.

Check it out below !

Juvenile’s Tiny Desk concert premiered Friday, June 30