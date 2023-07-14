RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Every day is the BEST DAY EVER in Barbie Land! Join Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken—alongside an amazing roster of Barbies, Kens and more—as they welcome audiences into the bright pink world of the first-ever big screen BARBIE movie, directed by Greta Gerwig. Warner Bros. Pictures’ BARBIE arrives in theaters only nationwide on July 21.

Enter to win passes to an advance screening of BARBIE at a secret location on Tuesday, July 18th!! Plus, a few lucky Grand Prize winners will get to attend a special VIP pre-screening reception!