Body cam footage of reality star Joseline Hernandez during her Vegas brawl with Big Lex was just released. Let’s just say that the Puerto Rican Princess is not looking good out here in these streets.

As previously reported, the “Love & Hip Hop” alum is facing criminal charges, including trespassing and battery, after footage of the fight backstage at the Mayweather/Gotti boxing match surfaced last month.

TMZ obtained the body cam footage from Sunrise PD, showing Hernandez attacking officers, both physically and verbally.

She immediately shouts that she didn’t want any white men touching her… and it quickly goes downhill from there.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Here’s the tea from TMZ:

Joseline chucks her phone at a guy trying to calm her down — who seems to be the same person heard calling Lex a “dumb a** b**ch” during the initial confrontation. Cops step in, but she shoves one of them … resulting in multiple officers taking her to the ground.

Throughout the struggle to take her into custody, you can hear Joseline shouting homophobic and racial slurs at the cops after getting cuffed. She even appears to resist while they walk her out, which is when officers pick up her legs to carry her out.

After all that, Big Lex called the authorities, and Joseline was promptly arrested.

Joseline Hernandez Seen Shoving Cops, Yelling Slurs During Recent Arrest was originally published on hiphopnc.com