Ari Lennox is one of our favorite fashionistas and is always applying pressure in every look she rocks. Over the weekend, the beauty posed fashionably for Instagram in a pink look that we loved and gave us style and body goals in the process.
Ari Lennox Struck A Pose In Bronx And Banco was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
