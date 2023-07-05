Offset Admits Reuniting With Quavo At BET Awards Cleared His Soul

Family ties are hard to break. Offset says that reuniting with Quavo at the BET Awards cleared his soul.
As spotted on Deadline the remaining Migos members came together in honor of their fallen bandmate. The performance came to many as a shock as it had been previously reported that the two were not seeing eye to eye after Takeoff was killed in Houston, Texas on November 1, 2022. He recently did an Instagram Live where he discussed being on stage with Quavo since tragic incident. “I love all my fans. I love y’all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man,” he said. “It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours… We do that ’cause we’re some real stars.”
He went on to further express his pride. “We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe. We needed that for the culture.” Offset also took the time to give his saviour above all the credit. “Thank God for that moment,” he added. “And like I said, RIP to Take. Y’all know how we coming about my brother. And we did it for Take. That’s our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it.”
You can see Offset and Quavo’s BET Award performance below.
