Welcome Home | The Amanda Seales Show

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda and her guests discuss the likelihood of Angela Bassett finally winning an Oscar for her role in “Black Panther.” they also talk about the lack of representation of black women in Hollywood and the importance of seeing ourselves reflected on screen.

Amanda and her guests discuss the impact of the supreme court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on women’s rights and reproductive healthcare. They also talk about the ways in which we can continue to fight for our rights in the wake of this decision.

Amanda and her guests discuss the case of a Chicago mother and her 14-year-old son who were accused of killing a man at a hot dog stand. The charges were dropped after the mother claimed that her son acted in self-defense. Amanda and her guests discuss the implications of this case for the black community and the criminal justice system.

The Amanda Seales podcast is a great way to stay informed about current events and to hear different perspectives on important issues. It is also a lot of fun, with Amanda’s signature wit and humor. I highly recommend checking it out!

FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:

TODAY IS: JUNE 27TH

National HIV Testing Day

National PTSD Awareness Day

National Sunglasses Day

3:28 Georgia Cops Apologize After Using Black Faces For Target Practice During Firearms Course

6:25 Angela Bassett Will Finally Receive Her Oscar As Academy Announces 2023 Honorary Winners

9:39 “Watch – Don’t Watch” Here Is What Amanda Seales Is Watching And Not Watching

13:59 60 Sec Headlines: Story 1 A GA Man Drops $80K For Surgery To Make Himself Taller After A Woman Rejected Him For Being Too Short Story 2: Berry Gordy Files 10 Mill Lawsuit Over Thug Portrayal In The Movie “Spinning Gold” Story 3: The Nonsense Continues…Ron DeSantis Says He’ll End Birthright Citizenship As President Story 4: Pharrell Is Accused Of Stealing A Designers Concept & Placing It In His Louis Vuitton Line

15:54 Happy Birthday! Singer H.E.R. (1997)

17:28 Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Mom, And Her 14 Yr Old Son In The Killing Of A Man At Hot Dog Stand.

21:40 Santana’s Shocking Show Accommodations List Includes Popeyes Chicken

25:49 BIG UP, LET DOWN BIG UP – Bay Area Natives Make NBA History By Becoming The First Ever Brothers Selected In The Top Five In The Same Draft LET DOWN – BET Players Ball Outfits…Lawd…What Are They Wearing!!!

30:26 If You Heard Something On The Show And You Want To Talk About It! Call Us Anytime At, 1 855 AMANDA 8 … THATS 1855 262-6328

35:09 On This Day Back In 1987:

Whitney Houston Charts Her Fourth #1 On The Hot 100 With “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” The Debut Single From Her Second Album.

39:53 Roe V Wade..One Year Later.

44:37 JT And Lil Uzi Vert Got Into It At The Bet Awards

50:26 How Black Do You Feel?

53:34 It’s Time To Listen, Learn And Laugh… With The Word Of The Day… The Word Of The Day Is: Consigliere. Noun Kohn-Sil-Yeh-Reh. (Merriam Webster Definition) It’s A Word That Refers To A Trusted Adviser Or Counselor. Use It In A Sentence: “His Father’s Consigliere Took Care Of Business.

56:44 Politicians Say The Darndest Things

FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:

@sealessaidit

@amandaseales

@jeremiahlikethebible

If you have a comment leave Amanda a message at 1 855-AMANDA-8 that’s 1-855-262-6328

The post Welcome Home | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Welcome Home | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com