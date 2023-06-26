WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The line-up for AFROPUNK Brooklyn was announced with Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus as its’ headliners. There are several other big acts on the bill. Read more details, find a link to purchase advance tickets and check out the full line-up inside.

Leading this year’s masterful curation of artists for AFROPUNK Brooklyn is Jazmine Sullivan and Flying Lotus. In addition, some of the most vital artists in music today will be performing, including Brooklyn’s own Joey Bada$$, as well as, Vince Staples, Toby Nwigwe, and Baby Tate.

The stacked lineup boasts popular acts within other genres of music outside of Hip Hop and R&B. Acclaimed jazz singer Madison McFerrin will make her way to the stage for AFROPUNK Broooklyn.

NY rap vets the Beatnuts, trailblazing singers like Sudan Archives, Durand Bernarr, Dreamer Isioma, and the Brooklyn-born Iniko, South African amapiano producer DBN Gogo, and many, many more are featured on this year’s festival lineup.

AFROPUNK Brooklyn will be debuting at a brand new venue: Greenpoint Terminal Market. Located on the banks of the East River, with unbeatable views of the Manhattan skyline, Greenpoint Market provides a picturesque location for the performances and trademark AFROPUNK activations, including the Spinthrift Market and AFROPUNK’s Bites ‘n Beats.

The beloved festival plans to transform the space, adding lawns, trees, and other shade structures to allow for a soothing and soulful day outside.

This will be a festival for the ages as Black people gather as their most authentic selves, amongst great vibes, iconic performances, food and fun. Find tickets and more information on AFROPUNK’s website here.

Check out the full lineup below:

Jazmine Sullivan & Flying Lotus Will Headline AFROPUNK Brooklyn This Year was originally published on globalgrind.com