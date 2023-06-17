Lala Is ‘Living & Giving’ In Her Latest IG Post

Lala Anthony was spotted out on the scene serving a LEWK in a curve hugging two piece black look and took to Instagram to show it off, and we’re loving it!

”

The gorgeous television personality took to the social platform to show off her killer curves in an all black ensemble that we love! The sexy, two piece fit was black and featured striped sparkles throughout and showed off her killer curves. She accessorized the look with matching black, heels, and minimal jewelry, adding minimal color to the look with her nude nails and nude lip. As for her hair, she tied her tresses back into a high, braided ponytail with slicked edges to show off her flawless face.In the multi-photo IG carousel, the “BMF” actress served full face and body, showing off the look from various angles in each shot. “Living & Givingshe captioned the fierce look. Check it out below.