Listen Live
Celebrity News

Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28

Published on June 15, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Jacksonvulle Jaguars v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Former college football player and the son of Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, Ray Lewis III, has died.

 TMZ Sports reported that details surrounding the 28-year-old’s death have not been released.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Ray was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep H.S. in Florida, He later went on to play at the college level for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers.

Lewis’s younger brother, Rahsaan, shared the news in an Instagram story Thursday.

“A true angel. I pray your at peace now,” he said.

We’re sending love to Lewis family during this difficult time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE NEWS…

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023

DC Young Fly Delivers An Emotional Eulogy At Ms Jacky Oh’s Funeral

Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

 

 

The post Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28 appeared first on 92 Q.

Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28  was originally published on 92q.com

More from Philly's R&B station

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close