Jeezy To Release His First Book ‘Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe’

Jeezy is about to boss up once again. He is releasing his first book this summer.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Atlanta trapper turned rapper is taking writing skills to the next level. This week he announced his first published literary work Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe. The “Soul Survivor” rapper took his Instagram account to share the news. “This is for all my day ones and everybody that’s been down with me since the beginning. This is the greatest story never told” he wrote. “In this motivational memoir, I use parts of my life story, every step, every mishap, every up and down that I’ve gone through to get to this point in my life to motivate the hustlers, entrepreneurs, and believers.”

The formal press release adds more details regarding Da Snowman’s purpose of the book. “Jeezy will use parts of his story to illustrate some rules and principles he’s used to get him through his darkest days and kept him going, even when it felt impossible to go any further and the odds stacked against him felt insurmountable. Through this book, his goal is to give everyone from the block to the boardroom a message of hope to get through their days.”

You can pre-order the book here.

