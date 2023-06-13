A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.
Check out the Netflix trailer for ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ Below
About the Film:
In They Cloned Tyrone, the Oscar winner joins John Boyega and Teyonah Parris in taking on a government conspiracy. The group is uniquely qualified for the job. Alongside Foxx’s bonafides, Boyega has experience taking on stormtroopers (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and aliens (Attack the Block), while Parris is fresh off confronting vengeful ghosts (Candyman) and grieving witches (WandaVision). This timely and mind-bending conspiracy thriller marks Juel Taylor’s feature directorial debut. You can learn more below — and check out a new trailer for the film above.
See The Trailer For New Jamie Foxx Conspiracy Theory Film, ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos]
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
The Ultimate Roots Picnic 2023 Recap!
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Saud Sets Herself Free as Philly Finds Out Who Auntie Saud's 'Youngbuck' Is!
-
Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B's Buns via Instagram Story