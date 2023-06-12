Pat Sajak took to Twitter today to announce his upcoming retirement from hosting one of America’s most popular game shows, Wheel of Fortune.
Sajack, 76, will hang it up after the show’s 41st season.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
“Well, the time has come,” he opens in the announcement tweet. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)
Well played, Pat. Well played.
It is unclear at this time who will host Wheel of Fortune after Sajak’s retirement.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Shawn Smith talks being a ‘Hope Dealer’
- Family Identifies Human Remains Found in in Rubble of I-95 Collapse
- Boil Water Advisory Issued For Parts of West Philadelphia
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Announces Retirement was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos]
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
The Ultimate Roots Picnic 2023 Recap!
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Saud Sets Herself Free as Philly Finds Out Who Auntie Saud's 'Youngbuck' Is!
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B's Buns via Instagram Story
-
Twitter Reacts To The Leaked #HitmanHolla & Cinnamon Alleged Sexcapade