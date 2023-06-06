Daymond John Files For Restraining Order Against Former ‘Shark Tank’ Contestants

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In a strange turn of events, FUBU founder and Shark Tank star Daymond John filed for a restraining order against former contestants on the business competition series.

Spotted on Page Six, Daymond John filed for a temporary restraining order against former Shark Tank contestants claiming that John is trying to fleece them for their profits.

Per Page Six:

The celebrity investor requested the order against Al “Bubba” Baker, his wife, Sabrina Baker, and their daughter, Brittani Bo Baker, who have publicly claimed that John attempted to overtake their Bubba’s Q Boneless Baby Back Ribs truck.

John’s spokesman, Zach Rosenfield, denied the claims made by the Baker family and explained why his client is pursuing such an extreme request.

John’s spokesperson also says there have been “repeated attempts to give the Bakers the ability to correct their violations.”

“It is unfortunate that it has come to this,” Rosenfield said in a statement sent to Entertainment Tonight. “This temporary restraining order is due to the Bakers’ blatant actions to undermine a business partnership and the legal parameters they agreed to four years ago.”

The statement continues, “Their belief that they can unwind poor business decisions through slanderous social media posts and articles will no longer be tolerated.”

The Bakers Claims Against John

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Bakers were offered $300,000 for 30% of the company during their 2013 appearance on Shark Tank.

They also claim the 54-year-old entrepreneur revised their terms instead of honoring the $100,000 for 35% of the company and take the company to Rastelli Foods Group, Page Six reports.

The Bakers also claim that they only got 4% of the $16 million in revenue and that Al “Bubba” Baker was no longer a part of meetings and other business decisions once John came on.

John has denied all of the Bakers’ accusations, and Rastelli Foods Group has also filed for a temporary restraining order.

