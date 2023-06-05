Keep listening for your chance to win tickets to the AC Comedy Festival!
Atlantic City Comedy Festival
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Atlantic City, NJ
October 7 + 8, 2023
Line Ups:
Saturday, October 7, 8PM: Sommore, Earthquake, Lavell Crawford, Guy Torry, Donnell Rawlings
Sunday, October 8, 7 PM: Bill Bellamy, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J, Don DC Curry, Dominique, Tony Roberts
To purchase tickets to the Saturday October 7th show [CLICK HERE]
To purchase tickets to the Sunday October 8th show [CLICK HERE]
