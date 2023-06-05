Listen Live
Atlantic City Comedy Festival

Published on June 5, 2023

Keep listening for your chance to win tickets to the AC Comedy Festival!

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, NJ

October 7 + 8, 2023

 

Line Ups:

Saturday, October 7, 8PM: Sommore, Earthquake, Lavell Crawford, Guy Torry, Donnell Rawlings

Sunday, October 8, 7 PM: Bill Bellamy, Bruce Bruce, Arnez J, Don DC Curry, Dominique, Tony Roberts

 

To purchase tickets to the Saturday October 7th show [CLICK HERE]

To purchase tickets to the Sunday October 8th show [CLICK HERE]

