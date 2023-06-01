Fans Hilariously React To Kim Cattrall’s Return To Max’s ‘And Just Like That’ Next Season

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The “Sex and the City” universe will be complete once again. Variety shared an exclsive that Kim Cattrall is set to reprise her iconic role as Samantha Jones in the Season 2 finale of “And Just Like That.” Read more details and see fan reactions inside.

Max’s revival of HBO’s “Sex and the City,” “And Just Like That” will be whole again. Cattrall is set to appear in one scene in the Season 2 finale. According to sources from Variety, Cattrall shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with “And Just Like That” showrunner Michael Patrick King.

As the second season of “And Just Like That” was filming in New York last winter, Casey Bloys, the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, approached Cattrall about returning as the vivacious and unapologetic Samantha, which led to her decision to say yes.

The upcoming scene in the season 2 finale shows Samantha, who in the series moved to London, having a conversation over the phone with Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw. For those fans who have been following the revival series, the first season showed Carrie having an exchange with Samantha over text. IN the finale, the frenemies decided to see each other in order to reconcile their differences.

Legendary “Sex and the City” costume designer Patricia Field, who has not been working on “And Just Like That,” dressed Samantha for her one scene.

Though a rep for Cattrall chose not to respond to Variety’s request for comment, her appearance is a joy for many fans. Her six season run from 1998 to 2004 on the original HBO series, which led to two movies, brought one-of-a-kind life to the ensemble cast.

Unfortunately, Cattrall’s appearance as Samantha will not be a continuation of the character for now.

Cattrall publicly announced in 2016 that she was done playing Samantha when she didn’t feel like the script for a proposed third film did justice to the character.

“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film,” Cattrall revealed to Variety last year. “That didn’t happen.”

Her decision to leave Samantha behind resulted in a public fallout with Parker. When King and Parker rebooted “Sex and the City” as a new series for HBO Max (now Max) in 2021, they left Cattrall out the mix. Instead, they added new characters to fill her place.

As they were doing press last year, both Parker and King said that they couldn’t fathom a scenario in which Cattrall would play Samantha again. Obviously, things changed and the executives at Max had another plan in store.

Cattrall is currently starring in Lionsgate film “About My Father” with Robert De Niro. She’s set to play a makeup mogul in the Netflix drama “Glamorous,” which premieres on June 22.

The second season of “And Just Like That” premieres on June 22, but Cattrall’s scene as Samantha won’t air until August. Will you be tuning in?

