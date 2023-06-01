WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bookie Thompson and the crew is a legit comedy show on VH1’s Black Ink Crew LA! Wether it’s good laughs or some drama…we’re here for it in the most blackest way possible LMAO!!! Peep this interview wit Bookie Thompson, where he drops a few gems for inspiring artists.

Bookie got personal and spoke to his younger self. As we get older, we often have times where we wish’d we ‘d said this or done that… What would you say to your younger self?

Black Ink LA Is Getting Spicy..Bookie Thompson Interview was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com