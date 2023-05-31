Hit-Boy & Big Hit “Reckless & Racthet,” Kapitol P ft. Benny The Butcher “100 Miles” & More | Daily Visuals 5.31.23

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Though Hit-Boy’s been making noise in the industry for helping Nas craft three straight bangers in Kings Disease I, II, and III, the man is an artist in his own right and has the skills to pay the bills and bars to make him a star.

Linking up with Big Hit for his visuals to “Reckless & Ratchet,” Hit-Boy throws Big Hit a coming home party complete with balloons, bottles, and bikini-clad booty shaking women who seem more than happy to give Big a warm homecoming. We all need a homie like Hit-Boy in our lives.

Benny The Butcher meanwhile keeps on collecting bags and in Kapitol P’s clip to “100 Miles,” The Butcher and P find themselves living the mafia lifestyle from the streets to the penitentiary where they cooking meals fit for some goodfellas.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Armani White and A$AP Ferg, Z-Ro, and more.

HIT-BOY & BIG HIT – “RECKLESS & RATCHET”

KAPITOL P FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “100 MILES”

ARMANI WHITE & A$AP FERG – “SILVER TOOTH”

Z-RO – “THAT’S ME”

BIG HIT – “BROKE THE MOLD”

FAT TREL – “LIKE THAT”

JASTIN MARTIN – “WHY NOT?”

03 GREEDO FT. SKILLA BABY – “AIN’T GONE SLIDE”

