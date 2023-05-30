Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN]

Last week, many mourned the unfortunate passing of Tina Turner, The Queen of Rock & Roll. With less than a week since her passing, comments made by Judge Joe Brown recirculate about the superstar being a “witch” and “pimp”.

In an hour long interview on The Judge Joe Brown Show (podcast), produced by Valerie Denise Jones, Judge Joe Brown reveals his “foul” interactions Tina Turner.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

See: Judge Joe Brown Banned From Practicing Law

He claims that she “had women playing prostitutes [for her]” at 17-years-old, and was verbally and physically abusive towards Ike and others.

The famous movie What’s Love Got to Do with It? portrays the life of Tina, and highlights the escape from her abusive relationship with Ike Turner to becoming an international superstar. Judge Brown attempts to expose falsities within the film, saying that he she was in fact the abusive one in the relationship. Allegedly, Ike Turner was a mentor and close friend to Judge Joe Brown.

“I don’t know, but everybody in L.A. who has seen them over that long period of time…said that’s a lie. It’s the other way around, cause it was always the other way around. She’d be whining about what he did to her and some people that would see it [would say] that wasn’t the way it went down. It was Tina [that] did that to him,” he said.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Tina’s estate have not spoken about these allegations.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Don’t Miss…

Hot Spot (UPDATE): Judge Joe Brown Denies Sexual Assault Claims [LISTEN]

Why Judge Joe Brown Might Really Go To Jail [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Angela Bassett Speaks On Tina Turner’s Passing: ‘How Do We Say Farewell To A Woman Who Owned Her Pain?’

Judge Joe Brown’s Accusations of Tina Turner Being a “Witch” and “Pimp” Resurface [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com