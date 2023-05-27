Lizzo honored the late music legend Tina Turner with a show-stopping moment during her recent tour trop in Phoenix earlier this week.
The beauty took to the stage to pay tribute to the music icon with an incredible rendition of Turner’s hit 1969 song, “Proud Mary.”
“As a Black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll,” she said while on stage. “And remember this: There wouldn’t be no rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.”
The 35 year old shared a video of her tribute on Instagram following the performance, simply captioning the post, “FOR TINA”
Check it out below.
Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83 and Lizzo did an incredible job honoring the late music legend!
DON’T MISS…
12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic
Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection
Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection
Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand
Lizzo Paid Tribute To Tina Turner During Her Recent Concert was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Is Showing Booty’s Run In The Family! [Photos]
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B's Buns via Instagram Story
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Kevin Hart Is Speechless After Sending His Daughter Off To Prom: ‘I Have No Words’
-
DA Larry Krasner Says Indictments are Coming for Philly Gangs 0-4, YBC, Zoo Gang, PNB + More
-
Bobby V Caught Running Out Of Hotel After Not Paying Transgender Prostitute For Sex? [Video]