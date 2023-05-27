Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy once again when she spent time in Italy donning a form-fitting Dolce and Gabbana look that we love!
Taking to the platform, the beauty shared an Instagram photo set where she showed off the fit from all angles while posing on a balconly with a gorgeous backdrop. She captioned the post with the Italian flag emoji to let the fit speak for itself.
Check out the fashionable look below.
Of course, Sabrina’s fans and followers were loving this fit on the model and flooded her comments with their stamps of approval.
“SABRINAAAAAAAAA NOW MRS ELBA!!! SHEEEEESHHHHH ” while another user added, “That dressss is giving what it’s supposed to gave .”
We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?
Sabrina Elba Stuns In Dolce And Gabbana was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
