Jess Hilarious called into the show and laid it out on the table. Hear her story, from Social Media to touring around the country. Find out who is keeping her happy during long days and nights. Outside of appearing on the syndicated Breakfast Club show, she’s got quite the busy schedule.

Jess Hilarious is one of the funniest female comedians currently in the game right now! Hear her gems for aspiring comedians and how to navigate through drama and more! Get the scoop on her next move, which hits BET Networks this fall!

Jess Hillarious: From Social Media To Becoming A Standup Sensation was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com