This holiday season, a big-screen take on the hit musical arrives in theaters. Based on the Pulitzer-winning novel by Alice Walker, The Color Purple is an unforgettable look at the lives of Southern blacks in early 20th Century America. At the heart of the story is Celie, whose journey from childhood to maturity is a sobering blend of humor, humility and struggle.
Check out the all-new trailer, released today (May 22), below.
Produced by Oprah Winfrey, ‘The Color Purple’ stars Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Colman Domingo and many more. ‘The Color Purple’ hits theaters on Dec. 20.
[Trailer] Halle Bailey, Fantasia and Taraji P. Henson Lead All-Star Cast In ‘The Color Purple’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
