Kendrick Lamar Hops On Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” Remix

This appears to be K-Dot's first appearance without being signed to Top Dawg Entertainment.

Published on May 22, 2023

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t release heavy volumes of music so when he does pop out, it causes quite a stir. The Compton, Calif. star hopped on the remix of Beyoncé‘s “America Has A Problem” remix and delivered an expert verse as only Kendrick Lamar can.

Kendrick Lamar, 35, released his final album on the Top Dawg Entertainment imprint last year in Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now operating his own pgLang media and music company with Dave Free, K-Dot is branching out on his own but all of the skills that made him one of Hip-Hop’s best lyricists remain intact.

On the busy track produced by The-Dream and Mike Dean along with Beyoncé, Kendrick shows and proves why his pen needs to stay respected.

From “America Has A Problem”:

Hey, boo-boo, too much complexity to learn me from Google/My momma told me that the money outgrew you/My horoscope said I’m really out my noodle/I’m troublin’, I’m puzzlin’, it’s sudoku/Say Bey, yes America got a problem/Geeked up, choosy lover, that chose violence/Universal, please don’t play possum/I’m a businessman doin’ as follows/Truthfully, I be lyin’ in my rap song/’Cause I always fail to mеntion I’ll slap homie/His career didn’t come with no life insurancе/Hope his day one fans got some facts on ’em/I’m an honorary Beyhive, let’s see why/Them diamonds don’t be fly, they all CGI/You better get it off your chest like breast reduction/If she stressed over you, she stressed for nothin’

The original track appears on the Houston entertainer’s Renaissance album. Beyoncé is currently on tour in support of the album.

Photo: Getty

Kendrick Lamar Hops On Beyoncé’s “America Has A Problem” Remix  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

