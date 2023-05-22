J. Prince Tells NBA YoungBoy To Fall Back From Beef With Drake

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

It should be known by now that if you come for The King of The North known as the Drake, you’re going to have some smoke with the King of The South known as the J. Prince.

From P. Diddy to Kanye West to Pusha T, anytime someone has come for Drizzy’s head, J. Prince has stepped up to make sure his Canuck to the north remains unharmed, and now NBA YoungBoy is the latest artist to get a message from the Hip-Hop legend himself. Responding to NBA YoungBoy’s new cut “F*ck The Industry Pt. 2” in which he called Drake a “b*tch” and his “enemy,” for being cool with Lil Durk (YoungBoy’s op), J. Prince took to IG to remind YoungBoy that Drake is his “son” and that he’s basically off limits when it comes to beef.

“To the lil homie, as I said to you privately, I say to you publicly that Drake is my son, he roll with me. Therefore, I think it’s a good idea to take him off your enemy list because the truth of the matter is that we got nothing but love for Durk and your accomplishments.”

“When I put Drake on that facetime call with you, my intent was for y’all to move forward, not backwards. Two things we get every day is a chance and a choice. The choices we make determine our destination.”

Y’all don’t want smoke with J. Prince, b. Just sayin.’

The song in question is off of NBA’s latest project, Richest Opp, in which YoungBoy spit “Talked to Drake ‘cross Facetime, he wasn’t feeling me/Told me that he f*ck with Durk, damn that sh*t getting to me/Told me that he like the sh*t I’m doing but can’t do sh*t with me/So when we cross our ways, f*ck what you say, b*tch you my enemy.”

Now, we know Drake won’t respond to the cut being that J. Prince apparently already handled the situation, but it would’ve been interesting to see if Drizzy would’ve been ready to take on not just NBA YoungBoy, but his legion of loyal fans who ride with him no matter where he goes. It would’ve been a battle of two generations of Hip-Hoppers of sorts, but it seems like that won’t be happening now and it’s probably for the best.

What do y’all think of the situation? If NBA YoungBoy tripping? Should J. Prince let Drake fight his own battles? Let us know in the comments section below.

