Congratulations to Missy Elliot for receiving the Music Innovator Award at the Black Music Honors 2023!

After her big announcement of her upcoming induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the star was saluted with yet another incredible honor at this year’s Black Music Honors – an award that was certainly well deserved.

The event was held in Atlanta over the weekend and was attended by many of Missy’s celebrity friends, including Tweet and Nicole Wray, who were there to cheer along their long time friend for her honor.

Upon receiving the award, the legendary hip hop artist took to Instagram to share the news, posting a picture of herself form the event as she donned a sky blue suit and a burgundy top bun with a full bang while posing with her award. She shared the photo along with a lengthy caption expressing her gratitude for receiving the incredible honor. “Thank you to everyone at the @blackmusichonors for this Music Innovator Icon award,” she wrote.

“I never take these moments for granted it warms my HEART to even be ACKNOWLEDGED! I am honored to be apart of the CULTURE & MUSIC I still punch myself alot because It do still feel like a dream at times #BlackMusicHonors #VA #757”

Check out the post below.

Missy certainly looked incredible at the event, and her followers agreed as they shared their congratulations and praised her style underneath the post. “Missy put her thang down flipped it and reversed it ” one follower wrote while stylist June Ambrose commented, “You look chiccccc elliottt” and indeed she does!

Congratulations Missy!

Missy Elliott Receives The Music Innovator Award At The Black Music Honors was originally published on hellobeautiful.com