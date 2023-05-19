Ja Rule Is Actively Shopping His Music Catalog, But With A Twist

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

You can add Ja Rule to the list of artists considering selling their music catalogs, but owning his collection of hits will come with a catch if he does sell it.

In an interview with Bloomberg Business, the Queens rapper spoke about selling his catalog. Still, before you can own hits such as “Always On Time” and “Put It On Me,” potential owners must agree to something not usually seen in typical artists’ agreements.

Rule told Bloomberg Business he wants to sell his catalog in a reversion deal. That means part of his sold catalog will be returned to his family in the future.

“I’ve found out recently that my catalog is very lucrative,” Ja Rule said. “So I’ll be looking (to sell). I’ve really been talking about doing a reversion deal where I would probably give up half my catalog, and it would revert back to my family.”

“I think it’s kinda hard to put a number on the value,” he adds. “Usually, the value of the music starts to go down as the artist starts to go away. The value of the music starts to depreciate.”

Ja Rule Wants To Make Sure His Family Will Still Eat off His Music

The Murder INC. artist didn’t share a dollar amount for his catalog but predicted the price would only go up because the value of artists and streams is already increasing.

“It’s kind of weird, but what’s happening now is we get less than a fraction of a cent for a stream, but that number is going up,” Ja Rule continued. “It’s going up to about 15 percent. So with that happening, I think a lot of these companies are realizing the money that’s out there.”

Of course, to add even more value to his catalog, Rule brought up the fact his singing/rap style has paved the way for other artists like Drake.

If that doesn’t jack up the price of Ja Rule’s music catalog, we don’t know what will.

