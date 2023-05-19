Dave East “Chills,” Tamika Scott & Method Man “Tonight” & More | Daily Visuals 5.19.23

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Dave East has been doing his thing in the rap game for a hot minute now and though many fans didn’t take notice of him until he took on the role of Method Man in Hulu’s Wu-Tang Clan series, the man is still focused on his rapping and not the acting.

Dropping off some new visuals for “Chills,” Dave East heads back to his Harlem stomping grounds to link up with his old school crew and reminisce about the days when he had nothing but lint in his pockets and other struggles in his life before he made it in rap.

Meanwhile the man he portrays in Wu-Tang: An American Saga is still doing his thing himself as Method Man links up with another OG artist, Tamika Scott of Xscape. In their clip to “Tonight,” Johnny Blaze and Tamika Scott get their grown and sexy on and kick it in a penthouse overlooking the Big Apple while they cozy up on a cloudy day and turn up like it was 1999.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from LightSkinKeisha, Layton Greene, and more.

DAVE EAST – “CHILLS”

TAMIKA SCOTT & METHOD MAN – “TONIGHT”

LIGHTSKINKEISHA – “GIMME HEAD”

LAYTON GREEN – “SPIN AGAIN”

K CAMP – “EVEN STEVEN”

RONDODASOSA FT. NLE CHOPPA – “WE ON EM”

SAUCE WALKA – “MICHAEL BEASLEY”

ICEWEAR VEZZO – “BACK ON ROAD”

FENDI P – “RAINY DAY”

THIRSTIN HOWL THE 3RD FT. HURRICANE G & CLASSIC – “WHATEVER MAMI WANT”

EEM TRIPLIN – “WALKED IN”

