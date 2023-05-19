Lil Wayne Says A Whole Bunch of Nothing While Trying To Defend Ja Morant

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

You can add Ja Morant’s love for flashing weapons on Instagram Live as the latest situation that is kicking people’s asses.

Lil Wayne is the latest person who chose to die on the Ja Morant hill. Speaking with Stephen Jackson, another Ja Morant apologist, and Matt Barnes on the newest episode of All The Smoke, the iconic rapper chimed in on the situation and honestly didn’t say anything worthwhile in the process.

So Basically, it was Morant’s Homies’ Fault? Huh

When asked about Ja Morant’s thoughts on the NBA superstar’s recent off-court gun-flashing shenanigans, the “Lollipop” rapper said he put himself in the hoopers JA 1’s that probably won’t see the light of day instead of rushing to judge him, using his situation as a young rapper coming into a lot of money.

“The best I could do is remember when I was younger and my homies, my squad, my n*ggas around me, at the age where they don’t have money,” Wayne said to Jackson and Barnes. “I’m the one with the money, and I don’t even know how much money I’ll end up with, but I’m the one with some money in my pocket — I know I got a bright future.”

“My homies, they ain’t on a payroll. They my homies, they live good when they with me. When I gotta go to work and all that, they gotta go back to being who they gotta be. So what I’m saying that to say, they in them streets, and I was aware of that.”

“So if I was going through something at that point in time, something public what slime going through, I could imagine the rebellious attitude I would have if my homies is egging that attitude on.”

Oh, Wait, Now It’s The Money’s Fault

Weezy then pointed out that Morant came from a small town with millions of dollars being thrown on his lap and talked about his upbringing and experience with guns.

“Do y’all know that boy? ‘Cause I don’t,” Weezy contined. “I know him from dunking and jumping, and I only started knowing him when I started paying attention to him in his last year of college. He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million.”

“I just said, a town with 3,000 people. You expect him to be responsible? Now we tripping. That’s magic. ‘Cause I could tell you now, I come from a real well-raised, beautiful mother, nice, you know what I mean? My mama would bust her ass to make sure everything around me was nice, and I still was a knucklehead. I shot myself.”

Adding, “And that young man, I could imagine if I came from a fucking place with 3,000 people and I became who I am.”

What?

Lil Wayne’s Artist Gudda Gudda Didn’t Have The Answers

Weezy then said he looked to his younger artist fans seemingly don’t care about for an answer as to why Ja Morant continues to do the things he does.

“They came up with no answer for why he doing it,” Wayne said. “They said, ‘To answer your question, since we don’t know that of him, we’ll answer you of what we do know. We do know he plays basketball, and he plays real f**king good.”

“But what we don’t know is, if he’s that great of a fucking gangsta, you know what I mean? He’s that great of a damn basketball player, we know that. We don’t know if he’s that great of whatever else you being,” he continued.

Add Wayne’s thoughts to the growing list of dumb takes since Morant stupidity got the best of him again. He has since apologized, with many jokingly saying he used ChatGPT to generate it.

Maybe they should as Ja Rule what he thinks about Ja Morant; we would love to hear his thoughts on the matter.

We’re just joking if you couldn’t tell.

—

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

