WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

VH1’s Black Ink Crew LA returned to TV Monday Night, as let’s just say the vibes were very high. In fact, Nessie Blaze surprised us all when it was revealed, that she’s PREGOOOO! Peep the full interview below!

Nessie Blaze is definitely on a new journey. She talked briefly on the good and thriving mental state, she’s currently in. From happiness in love life to career growth, it’s showing and GLOWING! Be on the lookout for her this season, we know she is going to TURN UP, but the safe and prego way.

Learn more about your favorite creative and more! follow us on all platforms @1025THEBLOCK

Black Ink Crew LA’s Nessie Blaze Talks Pregnancy,Mental Health And More was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com