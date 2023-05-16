PA Primary Election 2023: What You Need to Know

May 16th is the deadline for Primary elections in Pennsylvania. Although May 1st was the deadline to register for the primary, you may be able to still register!
To find out registration eligibility [CLICK HERE]
If you are registered to vote, but you don’t know who you are voting for [CLICK HERE] for a complete list of candidates and their stances on various issues around the community.
WHYY.org has you covered with many FAQs around the community regarding, voting, eligibility, and candidacy. For more information [CLICK HERE]
