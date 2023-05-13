Lizzo recently gave us another fashion moment that we loved when she performed in a custom, green sparkly look that we can’t stop thinking about!
Taking the social media platform, Lizzo shared a photo carousel of her look along with a video of her on stage performance. As for her caption, she jokingly wrote, “Short bang gave until she didn’t ” about her hair moment.
Check it out below.
Lizzo Gives Us A LEWK In Her Latest Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
