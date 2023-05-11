Marjorie and Steve Harvey are still killing the fashion game every time they step out and just gave us major fashion goals for a recent date night!
Steve shared the short video of the couple as they showed off their effortless style while putting his adoration for his gorgeous wife on full display. “I love You Girl @marjorie_harvey,” he sweetly captioned the video.
Check it out below.
A couple that slays together, stays together, especially while on date night! What do you think about Marjorie and Steve’s fashionable looks? Did they nail it?
RELATED STORIES:
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Out Separately Amid Breakup Rumors
Lori Harvey And Michael B. Jordan Reportedly Call It Quits After Over A Year Of Dating
Marjorie And Steve Harvey Step Out In Style For A Recent Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Bobby V Caught Running Out Of Hotel After Not Paying Transgender Prostitute For Sex? [Video]
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
RNB FEST 2023 IS HERE!
-
Yung Miami's Twin Look-Alike Mom is a Baddie! Meet Keenya Young!
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Contact The Programming Department