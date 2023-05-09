Jazmine Sullivan rocked out at the Beale Street Music Festival in a custom Rey Ortiz leather set we need in our closets!

Jazmine Sullivan plays no games regarding belting out notes and serving looks. The “Hurt Me So Good” singer lit the Beale Street Music Festival stage up in a stylish custom leather ensemble. The outfit included a brown leather corset, matching wide-leg pants, and a beige trench coat. Sullivan paired the look with white pointy-toe heels and square-shaped sunglasses. The songstress accessorized her look with diamond earrings, a gold chain, and deep red lipstick. She wore her hair in loose curls that cascaded down her shoulders and back.

Sullivan is no stranger to serving classic leather looks. The “Girl Like Me” artist recently blessed the Something in the Water Festival in a KWK by KAYKWOK brown leather trench coat that gave us all the vintage fashion vibes. She paired this look with white sunglasses, denim wide-leg pants, and a sassy bob hairdo.

We are in love with Sullivan’s classic looks. Her garbs are always timeless and give off a rockstar vibe only she can pull off. We can’t wait to see what the music mogul wears next!

Are you feeling Jazmine’s getup?

Jazmine Sullivan Looked Fly At The Beale Street Music Festival In A Custom Leather Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com