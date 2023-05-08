The R&B singer took a nasty fall while performing at this past weekend’s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ginuwine is seen jumping to a lower level of the stage where he slips right through, despite an effort to grab hold of the sign language interpreter for balance.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

He proves why he remains the “Same Ol’ G” after taking to Instagram to laugh about the accident. Ginuwine pokes fun at his fall by singing “We fall down, but we get up”.

With viral moments such as this and the alleged physical altercation between Chris Brown and Usher, the festival was surely one to remember!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

It was reported that Chris Brown and his team, upset with Teyana Taylor’s presence, jumped Usher outside of the skating rink party he through for Brown’s birthday. Sources say that Brown blames Taylor for his cancelled 2022 AMA performance and Michael Jackson tribute. His aggressive approach towards her led to a disagreement with Usher, and ultimately the reported fight. Neither artists have addressed the rumors, and both performed at the festival as scheduled.

The jam packed weekend also included performances from Da Brat, Mariah Carey, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliot, and many more.

RELATED:

Read All About It: Fans Debate Who Was More Extra Between Ginuwine and Sisqó

Comedian Druski Falls On Stage After Getting Distracted By Woman, Twitter Hilariously Roasts Him

Say It Ain’t So! Video Shows Possible Argument Between Chris Brown & Usher Before Alleged Incident

Ginuwine Was So Anxious to Perform He Fell Off Stage [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com