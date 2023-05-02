WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

When it comes to fashion few musicians can see A$AP Rocky on his worst day. His Met Gala fit was a direct nod to late great Karl Lagerfield.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Harlem, New York MC stole the show at this year’s festivities. Accompanied by his girlfriend Rihanna, he pulled up in an ensemble directly inspired by the influential designer. On Monday, May 1 Pretty Flaco wore a white button up shirt with buttoned collars, skinny tie, black blazer, custom denim pants with bedazzled designs and a plaid skirt wrapped over the jeans. On feet we got black leather boots with silver detailing on the toe box. To make the cipher complete he stacked three Gucci belts around his waist and a brooch on the front left chest pocket.

This look was a nod to the outfit Karl Lagerfeld wore at the Chanel 2005 Spring Summer fashion show in December 2004. The dress code for this year’s affair was “In Honor Of Karl” due to his passing in 2019. Born in Germany in 1933, Karl’s fingerprints can be seen all throughout the fashion industry. For many years he oversaw the ready to wear collections at Fendi. He also lead creative on the Chanel line and is even credited for creating the brand’s iconic “CC” logo in the 1980’s.

The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event that benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City. It is widely regarded as “fashion’s biggest night”.

The post A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala Fit Was A Tribute To Karl Lagerfield appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

A$AP Rocky’s Met Gala Fit Was A Tribute To Karl Lagerfield was originally published on hiphopwired.com