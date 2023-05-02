Get The Look: Lizzo’s 2023 Met Gala Updo and Spikey Bangs

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo stepped out at the 2023 Met Gala looking fabulous in a Chanel gown dripping with sass and pearls. The “About Damn Time” singer’s look was stunning, and what topped it off was her jazzy updo and spikey bangs!

HelloBeautiful caught up with NYC-Celebrity hairstylist Shelby Swain, who shared how she created Lizzo’s ‘do using Lush Cosmetics Haircare. Swain got to flex her artsy skills with Lizzo’s hairdo and was incredibly excited to work her magic with the mogul. “Creating Lizzo’s look for the Met Gala was a sensory dream. The experience was so full of texture and aroma, which offered the perfect combination of effortless beauty,” boasted Swain.

Get the step-by-step guide on how to achieve Lizzo’s fabulous hairstyle below.

First, prep and cleanse your hair for styling using the Lush Cosmetics Avocado Co-Wash.

Next, use the Lush Cosmetics Glory Conditioner to help the already hydrated tresses by smoothing and adding illumination and shine.

After washing and conditioning, apply the Lush Cosmetics Super Milk Conditioning Hair Primer to provide a moisture boost.

Next, I use a detangling hairbrush to detangle your hair while wet. Once the tresses are detangled and luminous, apply the Lush Cosmetics Renee's Shea Souffle Hair & Scalp Oil, and then began styling your look.

For hold, apply the Lush Cosmetics Wig Hair Trainer to help form the foundation of a beautiful sleek updo. Once the base is perfect smooth and secure, use a curling iron to create pin curls and add volume to your timeless updo.

As a last step, use a hairbrush to smooth and eliminate fly aways and baby hairs. Swain opted to create a spiked, piecey bang for Lizzo by applying Lush Cosmetics Wig Hair Trainer.

