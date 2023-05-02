Janelle Monae and Mary J. Blige did not come to play at the 2023 Met Gala. The two ladies rocked jaw-dropping looks that we are still talking about. And, of course, their hair was on point! Janelle Monae’s updo was one for the books, and Blige’s slick back ponytail flowed perfectly with her lace look.
Celebrity hairstylists Nikki Nelms and Tym Wallace gave us the rundown on how they achieved both of these ladies’ hairstyles. Scroll below for a step-by-step process of the moguls’ hairdos.
For Janelle Monae’s hair, Nelms stated that the artist’s tweed tuxedo inspired her top knot. “I made a secure ponytail base to start, then added wire and wrapped the hair around to create the height and structure,” said Nelms.
Mary J. Blige’s Sleek Ponytail
For Mary J. Blige’s sleek ponytail, Celebrity hairstylist Tym Wallace also worked his magic using Mielle products. See his process below.
For Mary J. Blige’s makeup look, her MUA, Merrell Hollis, used Danessa Myricks Beauty products to enhance the queen’s natural glow.
DON’T MISS…
Get The Look: Lizzo’s 2023 Met Gala Updo and Spikey Bangs
Rihanna Arrives To The Met Gala Fashionably Late, Twitter Reacts
These Celebs Wore Braids On The Met Gala Red Carpet
Get The Look: Janelle Monae And Mary J. Blige’s 2023 Met Gala Hairstyles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Biggie Small's Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Bobby V Caught Running Out Of Hotel After Not Paying Transgender Prostitute For Sex? [Video]
-
Nicki Minaj ft. Chris Brown - Right By My Side [New Music]
-
Brooke Bailey Before the Plastic Surgery
-
RNB FEST 2023 IS HERE!
-
Secrets OUT! Meet J.Cole's Wife; Melissa Heholt [Photos]
-
Contact The Programming Department