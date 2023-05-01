Well, it looks like the widely-popular drama 9-1-1 will have a new network home in the fall!

Deadline reports that FOX, for whatever reason, decided not to renew the Angela Bassett-led series, the network’s highest-rated scripted show, for a 7th season. That means that the season 6 finale of the show, produced by 20th Television, will be the last on FOX. (The episode will air on May 15.)

In a statement, FOX said, “It has been an honor to be the founding network of 9-1-1 and we are grateful to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, together with Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman and the rest of the cast and crew, and 20th Television for delivering such an impactful series to Fox. We wish them well after 9-1-1’s final Fox season concludes.”

However, don’t cry for the crew just yet. The series was promptly picked up by 20th TV’s sibling network ABC for its fall 2023 lineup.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group (which owns ABC) said, “Thanks to the creative drive of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as the talented cast, 9-1-1 has been one of the most defining and original dramas on network television over the last six seasons and we are honored to bring it to the esteemed group of series on ABC.”

He continued, “It’s a privilege to keep 9-1-1 in the family with 20th Television producing, and we look forward to telling more heart-racing and uplifting stories about these beloved characters on our air.”

Meanwhile, FOX won’t be completely out of the 9-1-1 franchise: The network still has its spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, which was renewed for a 5th season.

“9-1-1” Cancelled By FOX… Then Revived By ABC was originally published on foxync.com