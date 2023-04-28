Teyana Taylor was spotted on the scene this week for a Hennessy x Kim Jones pop up event rocking another trendy look that we’re swooning over!
Check out the look below.
The beauty also shared the ensemble on her IG page, posting a close up of the look along with the caption, “Hennythings possible w/ @mrkimjones Thank you @hennessyus for having me. : @sansho @bfa”Check out the photo set below.
Teyana Taylor just doesn’t miss! We love her trendy style. What do you think about her latest look?
Teyana Taylor Leaves Us Speechless Once Again With Her Breathtaking Style
