Singer and actress Janelle Monáe stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to spill on her latest single “Float.” Janelle talked about her free a** MuthaF**** era and what being carefree means to them. The “Yoga” singer discussed the biggest misconception about them and what they want people to know. They also talked about being the first nonbinary person to grace the cover of Ebony Magazine. Get a good glass to float on the haters with! Grab a cup, throw back, and sip on that!
Janelle Monáe Talks ‘Float,’ Their #freeassmuthaf*** era, Biggest Misconception, & Nonbinary Journey was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
