Denzel Washington Reunites With Dakota Fanning & Issues Out Fades In Italy In First Trailer For ‘The Equalizer 3’

Denzel Washington is one of the few actors who doesn’t do sequels, but he has made an exception regarding The Equalizer movie franchise.

Fans of Denzel Washington’s Equalizer movies are happy. Tuesday morning, a trailer for The Equalizer 3 hit their timelines.

Washington reprises his role as Robert McCall, the vigilante who goes hard for his friends and those who can’t defend themselves. Instead of issuing out his brand of justice in the United States, the action shifts to Italy, where he has “retired.” He returns to action after the Italian mob controls a few of his friends while terrorizing his new Italian neighbors, and he is not having that.

The Equalizer 3 sees Washington link up with an all-new cast but most noticeably reunites him with Dakota Fanning, his co-star from the Man of Fire, who was only nine years old when she starred in the film alongside Washington.

Antoine Fuqua, who directed the first two Equalizer films, is back for the third film. Fuqua, Washington, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Clayton Townsend, Alex Siskin, Steve Tisch, Tony Eldridge, and Michael Sloan all serve as producers on what promises to be the final chapter in the trilogy.

Denzel Washington Got A Surprise Lifetime Achievement Award At CinemaCon

The trailer comes on the heels of Denzel Washington, Antoine Fuqua, and Dakota Fanning appearing at Sony’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas.

The iconic actor was met with a standing ovation and a surprise lifetime achievement award for his contributions to cinema.

“We would be nothing without you all. What we do means nothing if you’re not there, without your houses,” Washington said. “We are here for you, because of you, and we thank you. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ve been blessed beyond measure.”

While this bills itself as Washington’s final run as the fictional vigilante on the big screen, Queen Latifah is currently picking up the reigns as Robyn McCall on the hit CBS series The Equalizer. The show is in its third season and will return for a fourth.

The Equalizer 3 hits theaters on September 1.

You can watch the first trailer for the film below.

Photo: Stefano Montesi / The Equalizer 3

