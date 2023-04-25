Netflix Greenlights Eighth & Final Season Of ‘Big Mouth,’ Becoming Its Longest Running Series

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix greenlights eight and final season of “Big Mouth,” becoming the streaming platform’s longest running series. Read more details about the upcoming season and the show’s record breaking numbers inside.

Good news for “Big Mouth” fans! The producers will keep making the animated series for Netflix as part of their previously announced overall deal. Yesterday (April 24), the platform announced that they would greenlight the show for its eighth and final season. The two upcoming seasons, which launch in 2023 and 2024, will also make “Big Mouth” the longest running series in Netflix history, outside of Kids & Family programming.

If you would have told adolescent Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg that middle school would take 8 years to finish,” Series star and executive producer Nick Kroll shares. “they would have been like ‘yeah, that sounds about right. This seems like it will never end.’”

Netflix’s Director of Adult Animation Billy Wee shares his excitement for the show’s success.

“Big Mouth is a towering achievement in animated comedy that will make Netflix history for its longevity,” said Wee. “We are thrilled that we still have two more hilarious seasons to share with fans before this brilliant coming of age story reaches its conclusion.”

The critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy series follows the glorious nightmare that is puberty. Inspired by Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age. Season six launched October 28, 2022, while seasons seven and eight will launch in 2023 and 2024.

“Big Mouth’s” spinoff “Human Resources” will also come to an end at the end of season two, which launches in the coming months. However, the characters and stories from “Human Resources” will flow into the final seasons of “Big Mouth.”

Netflix recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the acclaimed animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth and Human Resources. As part of the deal, which was announced in July, Brutus Pink will continue to write and produce new animated projects for Netflix members worldwide.

Check the Stats:

1 Billion+ Hours: Members have spent watching Big Mouth and Human Resources on Netflix.

50 Million+: Households have watched Big Mouth or Human Resources so far …

8: Seasons of Big Mouth, the most for a Netflix scripted series ever.

29: Countries where Big Mouth or Human Resources reached the Netflix Top 10.

689: Masturbation jokes and counting …

Congrats to a successful “Big Mouth” run!

Netflix Greenlights Eighth & Final Season Of ‘Big Mouth,’ Becoming Its Longest Running Series was originally published on globalgrind.com