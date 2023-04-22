Simone Biles Is Married: ‘My Person, Forever’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations to Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles who got married over the weekend!

The 26 year old wed her longtime partner, 27 year old Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, and revealed the news on social media on Saturday. “I do officially owens,” the athlete captioned her big reveal photos.

Check it out below.

In the photos, the newlyweds can be seen exchanging their vows in a courthouse wedding. For her wedding day, the beauty wore a gorgeous tiered white gown, while her hubby rocked a tailored a tan suit.

Owens also shared a few photos of he and his new wife on his Instagram page. “My person, forever ,” he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: “#TheOwens” and “#ItsOfficial.”

Check out the sweet post below.

The duo officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 and later made their relationship IG official a few months later when the gymnast shared a few photos of the two of them spending time together on her Instagram page.

And just last February, Simone to took to Instagram to announce her engagement to the NFL star in a sweet engagement photo showing the footballer proposing to his future wife.

“THE EASIEST YES I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3” she captioned that photo. Check it out below.

And now, after nearly three years of dating, our girl is officially a wife! Congratulations to Simone and Jonathan on their recent nuptials.

