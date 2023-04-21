Coi Leray Calls Out Latto Over Apparent Diss On Latto’s New Single “Put It On Da Floor”

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

OG Hip-Hopper’s remember that Benzino was never one to hold his tongue when it came to calling out his rap peers for whatever reason, and now his daughter seems to be taking after her daddy as Coi Leray has a bone to pick with Latto over some bars shit spit on her latest single.

Last night, Latto released her new record “Put It On Da Floor” and on the record Latto surprisingly threw some darts Coi Leray’s way when she spoke on her physical degree her with her line, “Smoking on that gas blunt big as Coi Leray/ B*****s like to run they mouth, but I’m the type to run a fade.” While it could seem as a simple metaphor describing how big of a blunt Latto is smoking on, Coi Leray took it personal and immediately took to Twitter to call out her new rival for body shaming her on the track.

https://twitter.com/coi_leray/status/1649281833421422593

Again, it could’ve been a simple metaphor, but Coi was having none of that and accused Latto of trying to instigate a rap beef with her latest cut and tweeted a few thoughts that voiced her displeasure with the line.

https://twitter.com/coi_leray/status/1649282246128312321

https://twitter.com/coi_leray/status/1649306600807563264

As of now, Latto has yet to respond to Coi’s allegations that the line was a direct shot at her, but this wouldn’t be Latto’s first time beefing with a rap peer. Just last year, Latto got into a back-and-forth with the Queen rapper herself, Nicki Minaj, and though that social media spat did absolutely nothing for her career, Latto seemed to have no problem going head-to-head with an artist who is light years ahead of her in her rap career.

Now that she’s seemingly going after Coi Leray, it will be interesting to see whether this leads to diss tracks or a simple social media feud that could prove to be more engaging than your average rap cut. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Latto’s line on “Put It On Da Floor”? Was Latto coming for Coi or was it just a metaphor that Leray read too much into? Let us know in the comments section below.

—

Photo: Getty

The post Coi Leray Calls Out Latto Over Apparent Diss On Latto’s New Single “Put It On Da Floor” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Coi Leray Calls Out Latto Over Apparent Diss On Latto’s New Single “Put It On Da Floor” was originally published on hiphopwired.com