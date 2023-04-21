Suge Knight Says Death Row Series Will Show How Violent The Workplace Was

Not too long ago, Suge Knight revealed that he was in the process of developing a series based on his life, and now he’s saying that it will in fact depict just how violent his days at Death Row Records were.
TMZ is reporting that not only will the series feature just how wild the environment was at Death Row when Suge, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg were establishing themselves in the rap game, but Suge plans on providing voiceover work for the series even though he’s locked up behind bars.
From TMZ:
Yeah, we all heard the rumors and saw some of these scenes play out in previous films such as Straight Outta Compton and All Eyez On Me. That’s the kind of energy that Suge says he purposely brought to the office.
