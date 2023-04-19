WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The culture just got another reminder of keeping good company around you. Tiwa Savage is now safe after being allegedly kidnapped in Nigeria.

As spotted on Blavity the Nigerian talent is lucky to be a free woman. According to The Guardian she reportedly fell victim to a kidnapping plot on Thursday, April 13. While all the details of the scheme are not known at this time it is alleged that her staff had a hand in setting her up. Hot New Hip-Hop reports that her domestic staff had access to her private information, and apparently her location, and provided that sensitive intel to the culprits.

Thankfully the crime was not a success and she found her way back into the arms of loved ones. Naturally the news of the incident spread very quickly prompting her family to acknowledge the situation via Tiwa Savage’s official Instagram account. “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13 April 2023, there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage,” the visual read. “A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.”

Nigerian Police Force Criminal Investigation Department spokesperson Oluniyi Ogundeyi confirmed with the media that they have apprehended individuals responsible for the plot. “Yes, we have some suspects. They are in our custody, they are about four,” the official said.

The post Tiwa Savage Is Safe After Being Allegedly Kidnapped In Nigeria appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Tiwa Savage Is Safe After Being Allegedly Kidnapped In Nigeria was originally published on hiphopwired.com