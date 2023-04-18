WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Nicki Minaj took to Instagram where she showed off her luxurious fashion sense and she looks incredible!

Taking to the social platform, the rapper modeled in a pair of cut off denim shorts and a white t shirt. But it was her denim, designer sandals that really got us talking as the starlet paired the look with a stunning pair of denim boots from Dolce & Gabbana and of course, she wore them to perfection.

The Queens native modeled the look while posing in a pink room and serving face and body in the process. As for her hair, she wore her locs bright red and in a flipped style as she posed for the social media platform and her millions of IG followers for the “Princess Diana” video shoot with Ice Spice.

“Like Grah Keep it a stack B!chs is a** if we keepin it crakk #HeavyOnIt,” she captioned the IG post. Check it out below.

“my favorite look on you!!!! so pretty,” wrote fellow entertainer Chloe Bailey underneath Nicki’s fashionable photo dump while others wrote, “Hello Barbie ,” and “Baddie ” to give their stamps of approval on the rapper’s effortless slay.

We’re just loving this stylish look on Nicki Minaj and are obsessed with how she accessorized it for the music video. Beauties, what do you think about the beauty’s latest ensemble? Did she nail it?

Nicki Minaj Poses In A Pair Of Denim Dolce & Gabbana Boots was originally published on hellobeautiful.com