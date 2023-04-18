Big Boss Vette Taps In For ‘New And Making Noise’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Big Boss Vette, the artist behind the viral hit “Pretty Girls Walk,” joins hosts Incognito and DJ Misses for Episode 21 of New And Making Noise.

The young rapper from St. Louis talks about going viral on TikTok. Her song “Pretty Girls Walk” has been shared by everyone from J. Lo to Paris Hilton to Madonna (to name a few) and overlaid on more than 750,000 videos on TikTok. It’s impossible to miss.

Vette describes the creative process that went into producing the pretty girl anthem, and then learning and amplifying the dance choreographed by Paige White on her TikTok page. “Everyday, I did not care where I was at, I was going to do that dance,” she says. After a while, “Pretty Girls Walk” was generating big numbers on TikTok. It was officially a viral sensation.

“I’m just grateful because it’s like, I was terrified,” she says. “But a wise woman told me, being excited and scared is the same feeling.”

The 25-year-old rapper credits Chloe Bailey as the reason she got signed to a label. The “Have Mercy” singer reposted a fan video that featured Vette’s song “Outside”—and the rest was history. Her streams skyrocketed, and labels started reaching out. “I owe her some flowers because I really appreciate it,” she says. Vette was signed to Republic Records, joining a powerhouse roster including Drake, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

Listen to New And Making Noise: Big Boss Vette

Vette, whose stage name was derived from her middle school nickname Yvette (from Baby Boy), recently released her latest song “Problems” and the “Pretty Girls Walk” remix featuring fellow Republic artist Coi Leray, and is working on producing a mixtape. “I got so much work in the vault, it can really be some albums pushed out,” she says. “You just got to expect the unexpected from me.”

The “Snatched” rapper is now performing on the road with the Future Superstar Tour hosted by Nick Cannon. It’s her first time on tour, and she’s bringing the energy. “I like positive vibes. I’m genuine when I hit that stage till when I get off that stage. I’m going to give my all when I’m on that stage,” she says.

Vette already has hits under her belt, but she’s not stopping there. Aside from music, she aspires to pursue acting as well. “I want to be big. I want to be so big, to where, when they say ‘Big Boss Vette’ it’s like, oh yeah that’s my cousin, what about her? I’m that cousin nobody ever is going to play about, ever. Who would ever play about their favorite cousin?”

Listen to the full conversation with Big Boss Vette here.

